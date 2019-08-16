WISTA Advocates for Female Sec-Gen for IMO

Eromosele Abiodun

Members of the Women in International Shipping Trading Association (WISTA) have called on ship builders to consider gender friendly ship designs so as to encourage more women to come into the seafaring profession.

The group also said that it was looking forward to having a woman heading the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in the very near future.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, the President of WISTA Ghana, Mrs Jemila Mahama, said that women could do a lot in the continental drive towards a blue economy.

She explained that WISTA international has observers’ status at the IMO, adding, “There are vessels that are fully manned by women without men on them.”

On increasing the number of women in maritime sector, Mahama said that WISTA would keep advocating for more maritime education, mentoring and training for the women folks noting that is the only the women folks can make a head way in the shipping sector.