PDP Constitutes Screening, Appeal Committees for Kogi, Bayelsa Elections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday empaneled two committees to screen the party’s governorship aspirants Kogi State and Bayelsa State.

The committees will commence the screening exercise on Monday, August 19.

The venues for the committees’ sitting are the NWC Hall of the party’s national secretariat in Wuse, Abuja, and the PDP’s Legacy Office in Maitama, Abuja, for Kogi State and Bayelsa State respectively. Both screening will begin by 9 am. Abuja at 9am.

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde will head the screening of the Kogi State’s governorship aspirants while Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, will head the screening of Bayelsa State’s governorship aspirant.

Other members of the Kogi State’s screening committee are Senator Clifford Pediatrician, Lamis Shehu Dillon, Hasana Dikko while Chief Boyelayefa Debekeme will serve as secretary of the committee.

Those on the committee to screen governorship aspirants in Bayelsa State are Chukwuka Onuema, Mrs. Laurentia Mallam and Aisha Aliyu. Maurice Tsav will serve as the committee’s secretary.

In addition, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, will head appeal screening committee, which is expected to sit on Wednesday, August 19.

Other members of the appeal committee include Abubakar Mustapha, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Ibrahim Kazuare, Dr. Essy Olafeao, Emmanuel Ogodo, Austin Umahi, G. T Kataps, Theophilus Dakashan, Mrs. Dewunmi Williams and Ms. Devine Arong Amina, Victor Kwon will serve as secretary of the appeal committee.

According to a document signed by the National Organising Secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (RTD), the setting up of the panels were in line with party’s Electoral Guidelines for primaries.