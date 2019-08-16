Ogah Bows Out as Masters Energy Repositions for Excellence

The board of Masters Energy Group has constituted a new management following the resignation of Dr .Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah from the board.

This followed the appointment of Ogah as Minister-designate to represent Abia State by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The board appointed Barr. (Mrs.) Patience Dappa, as Acting Group Managing Director/CEO, following the resignation of Ogah, who contested the March 9 Abia State governorship poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogah had announced his decision to step down as the President of his business enterprise, Masters Energy, while proceeding to contest in accordance with the laws of the country that require any person aspiring to public office to step down from whatever enterprise he/she was engaged in the public sector/private sector before assumption of public office.

Masters Energy Group, which is a conglomerate with subsidiaries and interests across a variety of industries, would now be led by the new management.

The company, in a statement said: “The appointment of Dappa as Acting Group Managing Director/CEO is part of the repositioning programme approved by the board.”

Despite the successful growth and transformation of Masters Energy Group, Ogah had since taken a back seat in the group’s affairs since his foray into politics some years ago

Dappa, in her reaction to the appointment, said: “My appointment as Acting GMD/CEO shows that the board recognises hard work. I will build on the success story of Dr. Ogah so that the company he left behind will stand out as a benchmark in his service to the nation as a Public official.”

Other members of the group’s management team are: the Executive Vice Chairman, Sir Vincent U. K. Ajala; Group Executive Director, Mrs. Ngozi Sabina Ogah; Vice President/Group Executive Director (Abuja) Chukwuemeka Ogah; Executive directors, Felix Eribo, Ogbonnaya Onu and Ugochukwu Nwofor.

Ogah’s exit from the Group would leave big shoes to be filled. However, his unique dynamism and intellect would be an enormous asset to the nation as his exemplary service and strides in private enterprise have shown.