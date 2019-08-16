CUPP Spokesman resigns as IPAC national publicity secretary

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere has resigned his position as the national publicity secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

In a letter of resignation addressed to IPAC national chairman, High Chief Peter Ameh, and dated August 8, 2019, Ugochinyere said his decision is hinged on to allow a neutral voice to speak for IPAC.

The letter read in part, “After consultation with my associates and family I have decided to resign my position as IPAC national publicity secretary with immediate effect and also announce my intention not to seek re-election at the upcoming IPAC National Executive Commmitee election.”

“My decision is hinged on the need to allow a neutral voice to speak for IPAC since I am neck deep in my work as Spokesperson of Nigeria’s opposition Coalition, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) which at times conflicts with IPAC work which is for the entire 91 registered political parties in Nigeria both ruling party and the opposition.”

“The task of speaking for Opposition coalition CUPP, running my office as National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP) and my law firm ls challenging these days and I wish to announce my resignation from office and decision not to present myself for re-elction at the expiration of this tenure in keeping with my one term tenure promise made during campaigns for my electlon.”

“As I step aside, I wish those who will come after me will understand that public office is for service and not a private estate people must hang on to at all cost. I also want to appreciate the opportunity of work with you and all other members of the executive of IPAC.”