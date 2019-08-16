A Soapy Entry for Naira Marley and Other Videos

Since his adventurous time in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a few months ago, Naira Marley has been unrelenting in his music ambitions. He’s been keen on telling his experience in jail to his fans through his music. First, he released ‘Opotoyi’ while in custody.

Then in June, he released another single ‘Soapy’ with a dance which imitates the act of masturbation. He was viciously condemned for such act but that didn’t stop the artiste from releasing a visual for the song recently. Directed by the rave of the moment, TG Omori, the music video sees Marley and his gang in a jail, dressed in orange overalls. They engaged in fights, played games and even had a birthday celebration that featured strippers before the cops whisked them away. There was also an emotional part where Marley was visited by his mother. Despite the criticism that followed the audio, the music video is the number one trending video on YouTube with over one million views.

After a week he released the video of his latest single ‘Agege’ featuring Zlatan, Tekno is yet to cinch a million views on the video platform. Prior to the release, Tekno was pilloried by fans for using a mobile transparent truck to shoot indecent scenes of the video along the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge. That indecent exposure was generously displayed in the video. Also directed by TG Omori, the video saw Zlatan and Tekno in the company of shirtless male dancers displaying their Zanku moves.

Davido’s duet with Chris Brown ‘Blow My Mind’ is still gathering views on the video platform. Now at No. 9, the video has over 8.7 million views.