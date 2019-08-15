First Nigerian Commonwealth Games Medalist, KAB Olowu, Dies at 95

Alhaji Karim Ayinla Babalola (KAB) Olowu (OON), who was part of Nigeria’s first delegation to the 1950 British Empire Games (now the Commonwealth Games) and the 1952 Olympics Games is dead.

Pa Olowu died on Wednesday and will be buried on Thursday August 15 according to Muslim rites.

A statement by one of her daughters, Mrs Mosunmola Oridota announced that Pa Olowu passed on to eternal glory on the evening of Wednesday August 14.

”With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I wish to announce the transition to glory of my father, Alhaji Karim Ayinla Babalola Olowu, OON,” read the statement.

Pa Olowu,a sprinter and long jumper won two silver medals in long jump and the 4×110 yards relay at the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games held in Canada, becoming in the process the first Nigerian athlete to win two medals at the Commonwealth Games.

At the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica he became the first Nigerian to officiate at the Games and at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics he became the first Nigerian Olympic torch-bearer.

He was a prominent member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) several years. He set up the sports complex at the Nigerian Prison in Kirikiri, Lagos where he worked for some years and set up the then Prisons Athletics Club which produced so many athletes for Nigeria.