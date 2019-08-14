PDP to Screen Kogi, Bayelsa  Guber Aspirants Aug 19

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday announced that the screening of the aspirants that purchased and returned the completed forms would commence August 19.

Also the party said the appeal to the screening of the aspirants has been slated for August 21, for those that are not satisfied with the screening exercise.

This was confirmed to THISDAY by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who also confirmed the mode of nominations for the governorship candidates of the party for the September 16 gubernatorial elections in the two states.

According him, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the party would commence the screening of the governorship aspirants. He said the exercise would commence Monday and the appeal would take place on Wednesday for those who are not satisfied with the screening exercise.

PDP spokesperson urged the aspirants to get ready for the exercise by making available their necessary documents. He, however, refused to disclose the membership of the screening committee for obvious reasons, but assured that the committee members are credible members of PDP with integrity.

Ologbondiyan also restated that the nomination of the governorship candidates for the two states would be conducted through an indirect primary elections, which is expected to commence with the elections of the ad-hoc delegates.

He said the ad-hoc delegate elections would commence in the local government council where three delegates would be elected on August 26, explaining that it would be done at the local government congresses.

“At the ward and local government congresses, three delegates would be elected and thereafter, at the date of the election of the governorship delegate elections, the elected delegates will now elect the candidates of their choice as candidates of the party in both states,” Ologbodiyan said, while explaining the mode of elections of the ad-hoc delegates.

The spokesman of PDP explained that the governorship primary elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states would take place on September 3, 2019.

He stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adequately been notified as required in the guidelines for the elections.

More than 19 governorship aspirants from Bayelsa State is expected to stand for the screening.