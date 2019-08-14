Oyetola Cautions Journalists against Sensational Reporting

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has advised journalists on the need to always verify their stories before going to press and shun sensational reporting in their daily activities.

He called on them to uphold the ethics of their profession by being objective, balanced and fair in their reportage of events.

The governor stated these at an interactive session with journalists at his house in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who described the media as a critical element to good governance, implored journalists to always strive to justify the confidence members of the public reposed in them through the quality of their reports.

The governor, who also seized the occasion to reel out some of his administration achievements in the last eight months, said his administration has given every sector of the economy adequate attention.

He also commended the journalists in the state for being supportive of his administration through fair and balanced reporting.

According to him, “Your role in the development of our state has been very critical. In our own little way, we have been trying our best in line with our campaign promises to improve on the lives of our people.

“I must acknowledge your role at giving the best coverage to our good works across all sectors, most importantly the kind of media coverage that we received during the ‘litigation’. Though we had some issues with the media in the past, I thank God that we have started on a good note.

“I must also commend you for reporting us fairly. We have been working assiduously to improve on the welfare of our people. Our administration has maintained standard in all sectors of the economy particularly in the areas of health, infrastructure, education and mining.

“We are also striving hard to revive the tourism sector in such a way that its potential will be properly tapped for the benefit of the state and our people.

“We are formulating ‘mining regulatory policy’ to help combat illegal mining in the state, and to achieve this goal, I have written to the Inspector General of Police (IG), the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Staff to the president to ensure that mining is properly regulated for the betterment of all.”

Oyetola added: “In the area of security, we have done well. This state is known for peace, which is why we are working hard to maintain the level of security we enjoy today. We are collaborating with other South-west governors to strengthen the security sector in our region. We are also planning to procure more vehicles to aid patrol and surveillance; we are improving on the security architecture by bringing in technological innovation to secure the forests and the dark spots in the region.

“I want to urge you therefore, to always verify your stories before publication. I want you to do away with sensational report that may tend to create unnecessary fear and tension.”

In a related development, the governor also seized the occasion to explain the delay in constituting the state’s cabinet.

While assuring all that he attends to assemble individuals who will bring the vision of the administration to fruition, the governor added: “I will run an all-inclusive government because my party will have a say in the way we will run our administration. Bringing members of other parties who do not share the same vision and ideology with us may create a problem, but I will listen to ideas from them. We have given my party the opportunity to pick the commissioners.

The process has commenced. We will look at the list soon. I will also screen before I send it to the state House of Assembly. The process had commenced, and it will be completed soon.”

Among top government officials and other personalities present at the interactive session were the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi; Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Former state Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Femi Popoola; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, and state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, among others.