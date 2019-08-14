Okoya-Thomas Commends Sanwo-Olu for Appointing 12 Women into Cabinet

By Oladipupo Awojobi

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been commended by the Women Leader of the state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, for coming up with a list of well qualified persons as his cabinet members.

Hon. Okoya-Thomas said in a statement that the fact that the Lagos cabinet list comprises qualified, tested and competent men and women of integrity who are stalwarts of the APC, gladdens ther heart.

The Women Leader added in the statement, which was made available to journalists on Wednesday, that “We could not have expected any better team from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his determination to assemble that solid team that would help him deliver on his promise of a greater, more efficient, service-driven and results-oriented Lagos.”

Okoya-Thomas, who was a member of the Federal House of Representatives, stated that she was particularly excited and thrilled by the appointment of more women into the Lagos cabinet.

“The inclusion of 12 women in a 38-member cabinet is unique and deserves commendation.

‘We recognise and laud the fact that this is the first time such honour and recognition would be done to the womenfolk in the history of Lagos State.

“Lagos women thank and commend Governor Sanwo-olu for this wonderful gesture, which is a courageous acknowledgment and deference to the women affirmative action.

“This has also shown that Governor Sanwo-olu is a man of his words, during campaign he promised more women inclusion and he is delivering,” she said.

“However, we still have many more competent women, who are eager and ready to serve the state and we know they would be tapped and considered soon for other assignments in the state,” the statement read.