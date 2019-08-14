NLB Officially Launches Promo

Hamid Ayodeji

A capital investment financial institution, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) has officially launched the maiden edition of its Better Life Billionaire promo (BLB), which will see individuals win N5 million weekly and grand prize of N200 million.

The Director General, Better Life Billionaire promo, Celestine Achi, disclosed this during a media briefing with journalists, in Lagos.

He said the campaign begins August and ends in October this year.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at empowering Nigerians as it would ensure that the wealth acquired by the winners of the promo would be utilised effectively, so as to develop and sustain enterprises.

Achi explained, “The firm’s dedication to boost economic sustainable growth by spreading wealth and facilitating the production of key infrastructures in the country has been the firm’s drive thus far.

“The promo offers additional support to the winners which would help them develop and sustain their wealth.

“In respect to contributing to the country’s infrastructural development we would also identify community winners. Nigeria is gifted with abundant natural and human resources, even with the challenges facing the nation.

“The rate of unemployment and starvation in the country is high so the BLB promo seeks to achieve the objective of making billionaires out of Nigerians and bridging the gap of infrastructural deficit we currently we have.”

On her part, the Business Director, Dare Create, Funke Adekola said, “The promo is going to run for thirteen weeks.

“What makes the BLB promo special is where it is coming from, which is a team of investors, capital investors. This is an added value to the winners as we provide capacity building and mentor ship schemes to help grow and sustain businesses.

“We have seen a lot of business going bankrupt day in day out which is why as part of efforts to drive a sustainable developed economy we also provide financial guidance to the winners.”