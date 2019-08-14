Allianz Nigeria Gets Customer Rating 

Allianz Nigeria, a subsidiary of global insurance giant, Allianz, said it is now reaping the gains of its dedication to customer service delivery.

According to the company, a recent customer satisfaction evaluation in which about 1000 customers sent their responses, it was scored 80 per cent by customers in their rating especially retail customers.

The company also said it paid a total of N3 million cash back to customers that did not make claims on premium paid for two years.

With this, the company said it was convinced that it was getting it right in terms of quality service to customers in the ever competitive Nigerian insurance market.

Allianz Nigeria Head of Customer Experience, Uti Ellu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the company was scored 80 per cent in terms of customer satisfaction, based on ratings by over 1,000 retail customers.

“We launched an API that integrates to our insurance suite and generates a link to rate the company following any consumer interaction such as policy inception or claims settlement, the customer receives an email prompting them to follow a link and rate their satisfaction level on a 1-5 scale.

“The aggregated score from over 1,000 customer respondents as at end of H1 2019 places the company at 4 star or 80 percent pass mark”. Uti explained.

Commenting on the company’s competitive advantage, Executive Director, Allianz Nigeria, Owolabi Salami said, “We ensure that all of our people always talk straight. Then, we make certain that we walk the talk. If we say we will pay your claim, we pay it. We try to avoid resorting to evasion tactics like requesting supporting documents that were never in the picture from the start. This is crucial in building trust.”

Owolabi expressed belief that once you can create the trust connection with customers, they simply keep coming back.

He added that the company had consistently been paying 15 per cent premium cashback bonus to clients who do not have a claim after insuring for 24 months in a row.