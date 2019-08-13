Shehu Sani: North Should Support South-west for 2023 Presidency

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution any northerner eyeing the Presidency in 2023.

He said it would amount to ingratitude on the part of the north not to support the South-west in 2023.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists on Monday in Kaduna, Sani noted that considering the support of the South-west which helped in uprooting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, the north should support the region for presidency come 2023.

Sani, the immediate past senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, maintained that it would be unfair for north to want to continue in power after eight years on the grounds of numerical strength.

This according to him, would pose a serious threat to the future and peace of the country if the north continues to dominate the leadership of the nation because of population.

“The President should caution those from the north eyeing the Presidency. Power needs to rotate to other region. The South-west worked tirelessly to remove PDP from office and helped to bring Nigeria to where it is today and deserves support from the north come 2023.

“If federal character is applied on appointments and other areas, it should also be applicable in the political space. Therefore, the North should be fair and magnanimous to all and give all region sense of belonging,” Sani said.

He urged Nigerians to unite and be peaceful and avoid sowing seeds of discord and hold those in position of leadership accountable.

According to him, those in positions of leadership are losing grip in finding solutions to numerous challenges suºch as armed banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality bedeviling the country.

He called on Buhari to “set up a clear policy and agenda to address the socio-economic and security problems facing Nigeria, especially the north.”

Sani also called for massive investment in the agricultural sector as part of preparations for a restructured Nigeria.