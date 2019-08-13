Insecurity: Ugwuanyi Orders Immediate 

Demolition of Caves in Enugu Forests

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday visited the Umuogbua Ihe tunnel along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Awgu Local Government Area (LGA), which serves as a hide-out and escape route for kidnappers operating in the area.

Ugwuanyi also visited the Ihe-Agbogugu-Ogbaku-Amurri and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu forests in the same local government area, ordering the immediate demolition of Agbogugu and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu caves to enhance the security of the areas.

He equally inspected the ongoing construction of a military base along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogbua Ihe, Awgu LGA and further directed that the bushes around the tunnel/kidnappers’ den should be cleared immediately.

The governor who was taken round the locations by the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Stanley Okeke; members representing Awgu North and South state constituencies, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh and Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi, respectively and other stakeholders of the council, disclosed that a joint security patrol team will commence an extensive surveillance of the affected areas to ensure maximum security and

strict compliance with the directives.