Fayemi Solicits Supports for Nigeria Army to Tackle Insecurity

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has called for more support for the officers and men of the Nigerian Army to enable them overcome security challenges confronting the country.

Fayemi applauded the peace-keeping efforts of the Army in the North-east of the country where it has been battling insurgency in the last 10 years and succeeded in maintaining the nation’s territorial integrity.

The governor gave the commendation while receiving in audience the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozeje, and other officers of who were on tour of military formations and units under the division.

Fayemi, who spoke through his Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, assured that the government of Ekiti State, was poised to continue to give the needed support to boost the morale of the men and officers of the Nigerian Army in the state.

A statement on Monday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that Omozeje was on an official visit to Army unit in the state to assess the welfare of soldiers and see what could be done to come to their aid.

The governor, who wanted the military in the state to prioritise the safety of lives and property of Ekiti people, said he was expecting the Federal Government to give drones to the men of Nigerian forces serving in the state to be able to fish out miscreants.

He said: “We appreciate your efforts and we know what you are doing in the country as a whole, this is not an easy time for soldiers in the country. We are all humans, we know what you are going through and we really appreciate.

“I know you are everywhere in the country, the work you are doing in the far north is courageous. We need to thank all the soldiers that are involved and your boss, Lt. Gen. (Tukur) Buratai. He’s always in the picture of all things, I salute his courage.

“We will try our best to make sure that the Federal Government do what they should do to make them comfortable in discharging their duties.

“If there is anything we are supposed to do for your people in this area, you can be assured of that. You have your station in Ekiti here, we were thinking you would have brought everything down there now, but we are still expecting to complement what you intend to bring down there.”

In his remarks, Omozoje commended the state government for its support towards the Nigerian Army in discharging their duties of keeping the state safe.

Omozoje, who delivered the goodwill of the Chief of the Army Staff, promised that the military would work together with the Ekiti State Government to ensure safety of lives and property. The GOC sought for continue support of the state government for the Army in creating an environment devoid of fear, threat or danger for the people of Ekiti.

“I have been on tour of formations and units under my command, I was in Akure yesterday and today I am in Ekiti State and it is proper that I come and pay my respect to let you know that I am in your domain in your state.

“I am also here to see how my men are doing, what challenges they are facing and what we could do to make them perform better.”

“I want to on behalf of myself, officers and men appreciate you for the support we have continued to enjoy from Ekiti State Government as we go about our duties in ensuring that there is also security within the AOR.

“I want to request that you continue to support to support us as we thrive to create enabling environment for our people to go about their businesses without fear or any form of threat or danger.”