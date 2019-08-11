Eid el Kabir: Ekweremadu Preaches Sacrifice, Love

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has called on Muslim faithful to follow the examples of total obedience to God and love for one’s neighbour as set by Prophet Ibrahim.

This is coming just as Ekweremadu’s successor, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, congratulated the Chairman of the Senate committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Yayi Adeola, as he attained the golden age.

Ekweremadu in a Sallah message to mark this year’s Eid el Kabir on Sunday also enjoined all Nigerians to pursue the virtue of justice and unity, noting that no country could make an appreciable progress without such virtues among the leaders and the citizens.

Writing on his Facebook page, @iamekweremadu, the Chairman of the Senate committee on Environment, said: “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“I enjoin the Muslim Ummah, and indeed all Nigerians, to follow the examples in utmost obedience, sacrifice, selflessness, discipline, justice, love for our neighbour, justice, and commitment to the common good set by Prophet Ibrahim and which Eid-el-Kabir highlights.

“I urge Nigerians to unite across ethnic, political, and religious lines to move the nation forward, for no kingdom divided against itself ever makes the desired progress.

“Let me also call on our Muslim brothers and sisters to seize the opportunity of this Sallah cerebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation. Importantly, let us pray for justice in the land, for with justice and equity, much of the ills and challenges facing our society will be overcome”.

Also on Sunday, Omo-Agege in a congratulatory letter fecilitated with Adeola on his 50th birthday.

“Over the years, you have remained a populist grassroots politician and philanthropist, utilizing your professional capacity, life experiences and resources for the betterment of your people,” the Deputy Senate President noted in the letter to Senator Adeola.

He also prayed for God to grant Senator Adeola long life, peace, good health and enduring prosperity.

Omo-Agege in two other separate letters also applauded the appointment of Mr. Adeniyi Adesina and Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu as Editors of The Nation and The Sun newspapers respectively.

Giving kudos to the management of Vintage Press Limited, publishers of The Nation newspaper for appointing its former News Editor, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, as its Editor, the Deputy Senate President noted that the antecedents of Adesina speak well for his capacity.

“Your elevation to that lofty position attests to the testimonials given by many of your colleagues on your antecedents as a conscientious and thorough professional.

“It is therefore easy to applaud the decision of the board and management of Vintage Press Limited in this regard,” Senator Omo-Agege stated.

In his congratulatory letter to the new Editor of The Sun newspapers, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, Omo-Agege expressed his wish for the new Editor and his newspaper to continue recording much success

“Right from its very first day on the streets, your newspaper established its closeness to the heartbeat of the Nigerian masses and it has continued to play a significant role in our democracy.

“Considering your antecedent for hard work and effectiveness, I have no doubt that you will not only continue a tradition of excellence but lift the newspaper to greater heights as well,” the Deputy Senate President stated in his letter to Nwosu.