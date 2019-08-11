Edo Govt Commits to Reforms in Oil, gas Sector

The Edo State Government saturday said it would initiate reforms that would reposition its oil and gas sector for optimal service delivery.

The Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ikpea gave the assurance at a maiden meeting with staff members of the ministry in Benin City, Edo State capital, at the weekend.

At the meeting, the commissioner described himself as a peace-loving individual who hates all forms of confrontations and rancour in the work place, thus seeking support from officials for a successful tenure as commissioner.

The commissioner was recently inaugurated by Governor Godwin Obaseki and assigned to the ministry to deepen reforms and policies pertaining to the oil and gas industry in the state.

He advised the staff to peacefully carry out their duties, while being prayerful as God is the giver of life and all good things.

The commissioner further stated that his doors were open for any member of staff or the public with useful information to help his administration to succeed.

Responding on behalf of the staff members, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sam Oko-Ose welcomed the Commissioner to the ministry while conducting him around all the departments and explained their functions and duties.

Oko-Ose pledged his unflinching support and loyalty to the new Commissioner and wished him success in his tenure as the head of the ministry.