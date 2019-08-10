Molped Marks World Friendship Day in Style

Makers of Molped sanitary pad, Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited, has marked the 2019 World Friendship Day, with the launch of ‘Mo Girls’, a party of 40 beautiful girls.

The ‘Mo Girls’ meet, which took place in TeaRoom, Lekki, Lagos was headlined by Molped’s Brand Ambassador, Chidinma Ekile, with health care specialists on ground, who addressed the ‘girls’ on key issues about life and living.

According to the company, the Idea was to have a group of girls who would have each other’s backs and drive the ideals of friendship.

Speaking at the gathering, Ekile likened the Molped brand to friendship, which she described like a bridge that connects with the community of girls that the brand is building.

She said: “The initiative further stand to sensitise those out there that Molped is the true companion that they need all the way especially during their flow.”

Reiterating the health benefits and uniqueness of the sanitary pad brand, Molped Brand Manager (Sanitary Pad Category), Onyinyechi Nwosu, stated that the product offered solution to irritation and roughness.

“The range is produced with Nylon free materials and has a breathable back sheet, thus eliminating the burning sensation while in use and provided comforting cottony feel”.

She said on the initiative: “The launch of this hangout is the focal point for both the company and its customers to synergise and form much needed bond which is friendship and companion .”

The company recently rolled out its digital pages across the social media to push its unique selling points and brand personality.