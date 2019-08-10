Big  Dol: My Music is Soul Inspired, Not Your Regular Type

My Story

Ikechukwu Nnakenyi Miracle, aka Big Dol, is an artiste in his own class with musical creatives that are designed as audible art. He draws inspirations from the likes of Fela, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide and a lot more. He talks with Tosin Clegg about his music, his forthcoming projects and more

What makes your sound and work exceptional?

If you listen to my music, lyrically, they are powerful, and they’ve got meaning, and rhythm too. It’s not your regular kind of music. My music is soul inspired.

What are your upcoming projects?

Actually I’m working on my EP and I’m planning to drop it before the end of this year, but before then I will drop another single.

What are your goals and aspirations as an artiste?

My goal as an artiste is to make good music for people to enjoy, I also want people to listen to my songs and be inspired. I want music that people will learn from. Music is my life and I want to feed people’s soul with good sound, good vibe, sweet rhythms and colourful lyrics.

Where do you see yourself in a few years?

To be sincere, in a few years, I see myself being one of the most successful artistes in Nigeria. My dream is to become one of Nigeria’s biggest artistes. I want to make our country proud with my music. They say the journey of a thousand miles starts with one step, and as you can see, I’ve already taken my first step. I just put out a new single titled, Bill Gates.