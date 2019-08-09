Delta, TSA Improve Security for Easy Facilitation in Atlanta

Transport Security Administration (TSA) has introduced two newly designed automated screening lanes to hasten security process at Delta Air Lines major hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport.

This has enhanced customers to make their way through security lines more quickly this summer at the airport. In addition to the world’s first dual-tray load that improves the efficiency of the security screening process, most notably are the computed tomography (CT) scanners that allow travellers to keep electronics in their carry-on bags.

The partnership with TSA reflects Delta’s commitment to helping customers enjoy a seamless and stress-free travel experience in the airport long before they board their flight.

“Making these additional investments with TSA to enhance the security process is part of Delta taking ownership of every aspect of the travel experience to help reduce stress and improve the overall customer experience,” said Gareth Joyce, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Airport Customer Service & President – Cargo.

This is the latest way Delta is investing to make travel through the airport easier as the airline is no stranger to partnering with government agencies to improve airport processes. In 2016, Delta became the first airline to invest in the first generation of more efficient and high-tech automated screening lanes. This move in the international terminal of the world’s busiest airport comes on the heels of Delta working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to launch the first fully biometric terminal in the U.S.

The airline made recommendations on how travellers could utilise the security facility at the airport, noting that before travellers approach the security lanes, a light at each position will glow green to signal that a station is open.

The light provides a new way of knowing when to approach the lane so travellers – seasoned and occasional, alike – can move more efficiently into the screening process.

Delta said new technology provides enhanced security with industry-leading CT scanners feature improved X-ray technology for enhanced security and detection.

Three key process enhancements build on feedback from customers about the first generation of automated screening lanes, which include the fact that customers save time by leaving laptops and other electronics in their bags; thanks to technology enhancements.

“The safety and security of travellers is the number one priority of TSA and our partnership with Delta is critical in helping develop innovative security enhancements,” said TSA Assistant Administrator for Requirements and Capabilities Analysis, Austin Gould.