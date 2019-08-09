Aptech Inspires Youths on Career Choice

By Mary Nnah

Parents, guardians and stakeholders recently gathered at Victoria Island, Lagos where young people were inspired to toe the path of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The programme tagged Career Quest, is an annual event by Aptech International, a global career education company.

Speaking at the event, Director, Aptech, Lekki and Ajah Centres, Mr Joseph Ebinum, said the event is an annual programme that is carried out with its international partners, Aptech Mumbai, owner of the franchise and Middlesex University, U.K who are partners in the UK, Mauritania, Mauritius and Dubai.

At the event which also had a few people given scholarships to study ICT at Middlesex University, U.K and a couple of other universities abroad for one year, Ebinum said it was a way of sensitising the public about what Aptech does and the trainings it offers.

“It is a way of telling young people about the kind of future they can have apart from waiting endlessly for JAMB to go into Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

“It is a way of showing them that you don’t have to go to the university to become a professional. Just by studying ICT for two years, maximum at Aptech, you can acquire much more knowledge than those who went to the university for four years.

“So, the whole idea is a sensitisation programme for the students, parents and the general public about computer skill”, he noted.

Explaining in details the partnership with Middlesex University, Ebinum said, “The partnership is actually between Middlesex and Aptech Mumbai. We are Aptech Mumbai franchise, which means we do the Aptech training, carry out the examination and we issue the certificate. Middlesex comes in when we are done with the Aptech certificate.”

“By getting an Aptech Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) certificate, you are qualified to go and study at Middlesex, that is how it works”, he added.

“ADSE is a two year diploma programme offered in partnership with Aptech Computer Education India, to make a one an industry-ready professional in the Software Programing field.

“ADSE gives the professional edge to start a career in the global IT industry. The curriculum has been recently updated and includes the following: Android Applications, Windows Store Apps, Cloud Computing, Mobile Applications, and Internet Security.”

Enumerating the career opportunities available in this field, Ebinum expounded that career options following certification in ADSE include roles for programmers/developers (Software engineers), Web developers, System analysts, Software testing & Quality Assurance, Database analysts, architects & administrators and Project Managers.

He said the computer skill course is opened to students in secondary schools, undergraduates as well as for those who have graduated and have been working for a long time and want to brush up and become more up-to-date in computer technology.

Stressing that Aptech is about training people to become computer experts, the Aptech Director in Nigeria, said, “Our emphasis is on training people to become self-employed. We push them aggressively to start doing things for themselves because really, computer education is not classroom education; it is what you can use your brain to get out what people want to buy. That is the kind of vision and direction that we give them – self-employment.”

Adegbite Olusegun, Centre Manager for Aptech, Lekki and Ajah Centres, stressed that what Aptech does to its trainees is to train them hands-on.

“So, in the process of being trained, they learn some programming languages, which they use in developing and designing webs. We train hands-on in the areas of networking, software engineering, and digital marketing.”

Olusegun, who said Aptech trains at least 30 students every year, noted that the centre is open to everyone at any age as long as he/she comes with the self-determination to learn.