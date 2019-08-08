Inter Milan Offer Improved Bid for Lukaku

Inter Milan are close to signing Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku after submitting an improved bid.

In July, United rejected Inter’s £54m bid for Lukaku, who has been fined by the club after missing training without permission on Tuesday.

Belgium international Lukaku, 26, has trained at his former team Anderlecht for the past two days.

Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, flew to London on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve his future. The clubs had been some way apart in their valuation of the striker, with United wanting to recoup at least the £75m they paid Everton two years ago.