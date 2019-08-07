Extend Employment Generation Drive to Oyo, Alaafin Tells Dangote

Chris Uba

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has appealed to the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to set up viable companies in Oyo kingdom.

He lauded Dangote for employing thousands of Nigerian Youth, noting that the nation would witness real growth and development when youths are gainfully employed.

The paramount ruler said this during a meeting with the management of the Dangote Group in Lagos.

Dangote, assured the Alaafin of his readiness to bring investments to the ancient town by exploring the agricultural potential of the area to help reduce youth unemployment and vulnerability of women.

He promised to mandate the management of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) to look into social welfare projects it could undertake for the benefit of the people of Oyo.

Dangote, said all hands should be on deck now more than ever before for job creation in view of the growing insecurity in the land, saying joblessness is a major factor breeding criminal elements.

“If we must enjoy what we have, we must be secured. The security of lives and property is not that of government alone, we all have a part to play. The whole thing still has to do with adequate funding,” he added.

The business mogul told the Alaafin that his Foundation would put up a team to study the situation and come up with projects that could be undertaken in Oyo that would have positive impact on the youths and the vulnerable women.

Earlier, the Alaafin had told his host that he came because of the concern for the growing youth unemployment in his domain in particular and the nation in general saying that he needed to be assisted to create jobs for the youths.

Oba Adeyemi pointed out that Dangote is a phenomenon in Nigeria and his companies are noted for job opportunities across the country and pleaded that the company should help look into areas where the Alaafin palace can partner with Dangote Group for mutual business relationship.

He explained that Oyo is rich in agriculture and urged the company to come and tap into the agriculture potentials of the town to benefit of the two parties adding that the agricultural sector has potentials for job creation and food security.

The Alaafin and his entourage were received by Dangote at Ikoyi global headquarters of the Conglomerate together with the Group Executive Director of the Company, Chief Devakuma Edwin who told the monarch how the company had been contributing to the engagement of youths in parts of the country through the Dangote Youth Rice Farm project.