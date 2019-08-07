EFCC Arrests 29 Suspected Cyber Criminals in Ibadan

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mday arrested 29 men suspected to be involved in internet-related fraud.

THISDAY learnt that the suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area in Ibadan during an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the Commission.

It was gathered that the team had earlier conducted series of surveillance, working on strings of intelligence gathered on the activities of the suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’.

The preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation.

Among the items recovered from the suspects include eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.

It was gathered that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

