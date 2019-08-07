Access Bank Extends DiamondXtra to USSD Customers

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has extended its loyalty reward scheme, Diamondxtra to customers who open accounts using its USSD channel (*901#).

The bank disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The scheme rewards 10 customers with N1 million each in its monthly draws, while the rewards for the quarterly draw include Salary4Life (N100,000 every month for 20 Years); education allowance for five years (N100,000 every month for 5 years); rent for a year (N1,000,000).

While other cash prizes are N1,000,000 for six lucky winners; N500,000 for 15 lucky winners; N100,000 for 45 lucky winners, N50,000 for 300 lucky winners; N20,000 for 300 lucky winners; N10,000 for 300 lucky winners and loyalty prizes of N20,000 for 45 lucky winners.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr. Victor Etuokwu, said: “Our business is all about our customers as our success can be directly attributed to their success.

“We have helped millions of people save with DiamondXtra and have rewarded thousands over the last 10 years, with this year being the eleventh edition.

“To encourage more people to save, we have digitised the scheme to accommodate customers who are not able, for one reason or another, to go the branch to open a DiamondXtra account.

“New customers can simply dial *901#, follow the prompts to open a DiamondXtra account and fund with a minimum of ₦5,000 to be one of our lucky winners.”

“To join our winning train, all you need to do is to save up, if you are already a DiamondXtra customer, or open a DiamondXtra account with just N5,000 and save multiples of N5,000 to increase your chances of winning, he concluded.