TraderMoni’s Town Hall Meetings Hailed

The recently introduced TraderMoni town hall meeting has been hailed as a laudable initiative.

Speaking at the inaugural TraderMoni town hall meeting in Taurani market recently, the Chief Operating Officer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Uzoma Nwagba, was quoted in a statement to have said these meetings would provide an avenue for the beneficiaries to engage directly with the different stakeholders such as officials from the implementation partner, Bank of Industry; financial institutions and partner organisations from the private sector.

Beneficiaries would also benefit from business advisory services to guide them in the utilisation of the funds for their businesses.

Nwagba, added that the process of receiving cash out of the TraderMoni loans had been simplified and become more transparent through the printing of lists of approved applicants which is vetted by the market leaders.

Corroborating the GEEP COO, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment Programmes, Barrister Ahmed Isma’eel, said the market leaders have been empowered to take ownership of the programme and ensure that the process runs smoothly. The names of TraderMoni beneficiaries approved for cash out are displayed openly in the market. So no longer will hardworking traders fall prey to unscrupulous and fake agents.

He added that the with the introduction of the list, only the right people who have legitimate businesses and are operating in the market will receive the loans.

The Chairman of Taruani Market Traders, Mallam Sulaiman Musa Jido, welcomed the development and pledged his support in cooperating with the officials to ensure the process is transparent.

“We are happy with this programme from the Federal Government. I will encourage my people at Taruani market to quickly pay back the TraderMoni loan so they can receive additional money to keep growing their business.

“We appreciate the Office of the Vice President for bringing the TraderMoni officials to ensure that the money is collected by the real Taruani market traders. We really appreciate this effort of President Buhari’s government,” he added.

Fatima Aliyu, a tailor based at Yankabba market who attended the second TraderMoni townhall meeting which was held at Yankabba Junior Secondary School confirmed that she received the alert on her phone about the TraderMoni loan and promised to use the funds to buy more materials to produce more handmade bags.