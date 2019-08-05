Lalong Congratulates Sanda as APC Wins Plateau By-election

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yakubu Yackson Sanda, winner of the Pengana State constituency by-election held on Saturday having scored 9,222, beating his closest rival Yakubu Busa Buji Jamaika of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 7,083 at the final collation.

This is even as Governor Simon Lalong has congratulated the winner, describing the victory of the APC candidate as another confirmation of the trust and confidence that the people of Plateau State and in particular Pengana Constituency have in the Rescue Administration.

Returning officer, Professor Noel Wanang of the University of Jos made the declaration at the collation centre, government college Jengre, in Bassa Local Government Area.

The by-elections was held in 127 polling points across seven wards with over 60,000 registered voters.

In a statement by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Lalong also commended the INEC, security agencies, election observers and monitors and other stakeholders for working together in ensuring the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

While challenging the Sanda to ensure that he justifies the votes entrusted to him by the people, the Governor urged other candidates to support the winner towards the progress of Pengana constituency and the Plateau State as a whole.

The Pengana State constituency election was conducted to replace the former occupant, Mr. Ezekiel Afon, who died shortly after he was declared winner during the March 23 poll and was held in 127 polling units across the seven wards that make up the constituency with over 60,000 registered voters.