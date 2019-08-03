Senators Celebrate Omo-Agege at 56 Years

The Senators of the 9th Assembly have commended the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on his 56th birthday.

The Senators through a message of felicitation, extended their best wishes and regards to the celebrant for attaining another age.

According to the statement signed by the Senators, “Yours has been a life that is defined by determination and tenacity as well as uncommon courage and strength of purpose.

“We pray that your 56th birthday ushers in greater feats with many more outstanding achievements than your previous years. As you mark this birth milestone, may your purpose as a statesman flourish in God’s divine grace and mercies.”

Senators that signed the statement of birthday felicitation include: Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Kalu Orji Uzor, Senator Orji Theodore Ahamefule, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Akpan Bassey Albert, Senator Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong, Senator Eyakenyi Akon Etim, Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Degi Eremienyo Biobaraku Wangagra, Senator Diri Douye, and Senator Ewhrudjakpo.