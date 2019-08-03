ITF Trains Youths in Nasarawa

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has trained about 200 youths sponsored by the member representing Lafia/Obi federal constituency in the National Assembly, Sarki Dahiru Abubakar, on skills acquisition. Consequently, the ITF yesterday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, graduated the 200 youths it trained under the ITF/Federal Government Skills Empowerment Programme. The skills acquisition training, which lasted for three months, cost about N24 million. According to the federal lawmaker’s breakdown, N120,000 was expended on each of the 200 graduate trainees.

In a remark at the closing ceremony of the training, the Director General of ITF, Joseph Ari, disclosed that start-up-kits were also procured by the lawmaker for onward distribution to the graduate trainees. The ITF Director General, who was represented at by the Nasarawa State area manager of the ITF, Garba Hassan, said the 200 youths were trained on various skills of tailoring and fashion designer, welding, fabrication, plumbing and pipe-fitting, aluminum, tiling, Plaster of Paris (PoP), as well as photography. Sponsor of the training, Dahiru, said skills acquisition initiative is the only option to curb the unemployment menace in the country.