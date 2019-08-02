Villa Picasso Comes Alive for the House Speaker

The highbrow Maitama area of Abuja came alive recently when the number four citizen, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila visited the Villa Picasso where he met his friends, including the proprietor of the hotel, Otunba Tolani Oladipo.

Many of the guests at the hotel were amazed to see the Speaker dine and wine with his friends, despite his busy schedule.

In what seems to be a ‘thank you tour’ to friends, the Speaker had earlier visited L’ Afrique where he met Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman of DSTV and their friends from Igbobi college. He also met Wole Oshin, CEO of Custodian Investment Group.

There is no doubt that Speaker Gbajabiamila appreciates friendship and those that have stood by him throughout his struggles.

Prior to his emergence as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly, he was the House Leader of the Green chamber.