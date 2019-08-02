As Tosan Signs the Dotted Lines

Eddy Odivwri

When they say time flies, it little means the truth until it hits us strong. Just like yesterday, when we both graduated from the University of Benin, my bosom friend, (now) Mrs Harriet Amuah, nee Oritsemuogho, has sired children ready for marriage. One of them, in fact, the second daughter, TosanAmuah, has not only graduated from Bowen University, she is ready for marriage. This afternoon, in Port Harcourt, we shall be there to witness the traditional marriage , just as tomorrow, will be the wedding proper.

All of us, friends and families will be there to wish Tosan and her heart throb, Jackson a happy married life as they sign the historic dotted lines tomorrow. Congratulations!