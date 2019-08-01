Obaseki’s reforms: Experts charge Edo civil servants on deployment of science, tech to improve efficiency

To ensure that they perform their roles optimally and strengthen institutional structures for the development of the state, civil servants in Edo State have been charged to deploy Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in ensuring efficient service delivery.

This was the resolution of stakeholders at a two-day training workshop organised by the Edo State Ministry of Science and Technology, in Benin City, the state capital.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mrs. Birgitta Eno Okodugha, said the workshop was organised to in line with the need to train and retrain staff, emphasising the demand for continuous capacity building in the workplace.

Speaking on the topic “Repositioning the Ministry of Science and Technology for Effective Service delivery in the 21st Century, Skills and Competencies,” she stated that technology is “apt at this time of promoting appropriate productive skills and technology leading to self-reliance, jobs and wealth creation.”

She said the ministry’s vision statement was to promote sustainable socio-economic development in Edo State through the application of science and technology that would enhance efficiency, productivity, training of teeming youths to be innovative, inventive, creative, soft-ware developers to drive economic growth and global competitiveness.

Prof. Daniel Olorunfemi, who delivered a lecture entitled “Quality and Integrity of Public Service in Nigeria and the Impact of Corruption in Daily Life in Nigeria,” said the public service of any country is regarded as a transformational institution because of its timeless responsibility of implementing public policies and programmes and rendering essential services to the masses.

He admonished participants to desist from such practices and uphold honesty, integrity and trust while deploying advanced technology.

The Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa (mni), who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Administration, Governor’s Office, Mr. Igberaese George, explained that the Governor Obaseki-led administration is committed to the promotion of capacity building in the civil service.