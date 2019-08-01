Kano APC Suspends Jibrin for Alleged Anti-party Activities

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency in Kano State, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, has been suspended by All Progressives Congress (APC), Bebeji Local Government Area chapter, for alleged anti-party activities.

A press statement signed by the Chairman of APC in Bebeji, Alhaji Sulaiman Sabo Gwarmai, and distributed to journalists in Kano yesterday, the ruling party said Kofa was suspended following a confirmation by the party that he carried out various anti- party activities contrary to the provision of the party’s constitution.

According to the statement, the embattled lawmaker was suspended based on the recommendation of a seven-man committee, which was constituted after he was petitioned by a concerned party faithful. The statement further urged the state APC executive to recommend to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the expulsion of Kofa from the party.

“Upon a petition received by the APC executive committee of Bebeji Local Government, a seven-man committee was inaugurated to investigate all the issues raised by the petitioner.

“After a thorough investi-gation, the committee submitted its report and recommendations to the local government executive, which subsequently met and adopted as follows: That having confirmed various anti-party activities by Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa, which was found contrary to some provisions of the party’s constitution, ranging from article 21, paragraph A (ii) (V).

“And (Vii) the executive committee adopted the report and herby suspended Hon. Kofa with immediate effect for 12 months, “ “That the executive committee also adopted the committee’s recommendation urging the state Executive committee to recommend to the national executive the immediate expulsion of Hon. Abdulmuminu Jibrin Kofa from the party for various offences.”

Kofa, who was the Campaign Director General of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila lost out in the sharing of the House standing committees, fueling speculation of a rift between him and the Speaker.