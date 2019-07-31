Greensprings Students Beat World Average in IB Diploma Exam

Recently, a set of students from Greensprings School, Lagos won a total of $1.3 million in scholarship and gained admission to top universities all over the world. The same set of students has again made Nigeria proud by surpassing the world average in 12 subjects in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examination.

According to worldwide statistics of the May 2019 IBDP exam published by the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO), which is the international body in charge of the sixth-form programme, the average scores of the Greensprings students in the 12 subjects exceed that of the 1,214 schools in 94 countries that did the exam. Among others, the subjects in which the students beat the world average are English Language and Literature, Mathematics, Biology, Computer Science, Business Management and Psychology.

Reacting to the statistics, the IB Diploma Coordinator at Greensprings School, Mr. Abidemi Arimoro expressed satisfaction with the results achieved by the students, saying that the publication of the statistics reveals that if given quality education, Nigerian students can compete with their counterparts all over the world.

He stated that the students showed a lot of determination and put in a great deal of work therefore, all of their achievements are well-deserved.

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is a post-secondary school programme designed to prepare students for life in tertiary institutions. It is administered by the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) and students admitted into the programme are expected to have a minimum of five credits in their O’ Levels (GCSEs, IGCSEs or WASSCE), including English Language and Mathematics.