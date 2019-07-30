Buhari Opens Defence in Atiku’s Petition

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his party, PDP, challenging his victory in the February 23 presidential election.

At the resumed hearing Tuesday afternoon, the lead counsel to President Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), tendered a series of documents including newspaper publication, receipts and certified true copies of WAEC certificate, which were admitted as exhibits.

Though, the lead counsel to Atiku and PDP, Dr Levy Uzoukwu (SAN) registered his opposition to the admissibility of the documents, he however reserved reasons to the objection till the final address stage.

Shortly after all the documents were tendered, Olanipekun called his first witness, one retired Gen. Paul Tafa, who claimed he had joined the army with Buhari in April 16, 1962.

Details later…