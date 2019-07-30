5 Nigerian Pilgrims Die in Saudi Arabia

By Olawale Ajimotokan, Madinah, Saudi Arabia

The mortality cases involving Nigerian pilgrims at this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia has risen to five.

The Chairman Medical Committee of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Dr Ibrahim Kana, confirmed the development last night in Madinah.

The official update given by Dr Kana followed a report earlier in day credited to the Head of the medical team of NAHCON in Madinah, Dr Hamidu Liman, which put the number of those that died at two.

An aged woman from Argungu, Sokoto State had been reported dead and buried last Friday, according Liman after the Friday prayer.

But Dr Kana told correspondents that Nigeria had now lost five pilgrims, including three females and two males.

“In terms of wellbeing of pilgrims so far on the medical side, we are yet to encounter any serious situation or potential outbreak of any disease, except for the extreme temperatures, which we admonish our pilgrims to stay indoors as much as possible, and if they must go out, they should cultivate the use of umbrellas and consume plenty of cold water.

“Regarding concerns of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Corona Virus (MERS-CoV), pilgrims are strongly advised to stay away from camels which are the reservoir and vector for the transmission of the disease,,” Kana said.

He also disclosed that 56,327.454 drugs had been consumed by Nigerian pilgrims at no cost to them, adding NAHCON prepared a drug forecast for the entire operation, including drugs for HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis which were donated by the Federal Ministry of Health while the remaining were procured by the Commission, both onshore and offshore following government due process.

Kana also disclosed that all the families of the deceased had been informed accordingly by the various state pilgrims welfare agencies, while the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON has also informed the presidency as well as extended letters of condolences to the governors of states affected.