Adamawa Gov’s Father Dies at 82

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Government has announced the death of Alhaji Umaru Badami, the father of the state Governor, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who died at the age of 82 years.

The state government said the late Badami died yesterday after a prostrated illness at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, the state capital.

The announcement was contained in a press statement signed by the Director General of Media and Communications to the Governor, Mr. Solomon Kumangar

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing away of Alhaji Umaru Badami, the father to Adamawa state Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who died today after a prostrated illness,” he said

He said before his death, he was an ex-serviceman who retired from the Army in 1984 .

“The funeral prayer will take place at Lamido’s Palace in Yola by four o’clock today ( sunday),” he stated.