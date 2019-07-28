Pray for Peace, Security, Abdulsalami Tells Nigerians

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Amid the rising spate of insecurity across the federation, former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar saturday urged Nigerians to pray for peace and nation unity, noting that Nigeria “needs God’s intervention.”

Also, the Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler called on corporate organisations to support the Nigeria Armed Forces (NAF) in the battle against insurgents and terrorists in the North-east.

They made the call yesterday during the 2018/2019 annual speech and prize giving day of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, Kaduna State.

At the forum, Abubakar noted that the military school “has lived up to the expectation of its founding fathers by producing junior leaders for the Nigerian armed forces.”

He urged the graduating boys to prepare for the task ahead of them in the military career. He, therefore, called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country.

“Let us all pray that the Almighty God in His infinite magnanimity grant our dear nation, Nigeria the much-needed peace, tranquility and national unity, cohesion and development.”

Fowler, who commissioned the school’s Ogundeko Hall, renovated and furnished by the FIRS, said corporate organisations should contribute to the development of security institutions.

He said the armed forces “have contributed immensely to the security of nation against external and internal aggression. Corporate bodies should assist them. The federal government alone cannot do it all.

“Some people might be wondering about the relationship between the military and the FIRS. But the honest truth is that we work for the same objective of developing our nation.

“When I paid courtesy visit to the Chief of Army Staff, I told him that we work for the same objectives. We look for the finance. You go to the war front to ensure the security of our nation.

“People go into different professions and occupations for different reasons, but anyone that has chosen the military, has chosen to protect the country and laid down his or her life for the peace and security of the country.

“So, the contribution and sacrifice of members of the armed forces are enormous, hence our resolve to contribute our own quota to assist them in the discharge of the responsibilities. However, there is need for other corporate organisations to do same, as government alone cannot do everything.”

Fowler charged the graduating boys to be good ambassadors of the school and urged them to strive to be the best in the service of the nation.

In his address, the Commandant of the school, Brig-General Mohammed Bunza said the school had maintained its old tradition of disciplined, loyalty and service to the nation and urged the graduating boys to be good ambassadors of their alma-mata.

Bunza highlighted the challenges of the school and the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff and others to address them, expressing appreciation to the FIRS and its management for remodelling and furnishing the Ogundeko Hall.

Prizes were presented to outstanding students who distinguished themselves in both academic and military training, as well as best teachers and instructors.