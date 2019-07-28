No Alternative Strategy to State Police, ex-AIG Tells FG

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Tunde Ogunsakin Saturday urged the federal government to adopt state police as a way of combating the security challenges the nation is facing, saying the policing system “is the best measures to deal with the horrible situation.

Ogunsakin assured that if the state and federal governments adopted the state police, the incidence of insecurity would drastically come down within a very short time.

He canvassed the position at the fifth edition of a traditional festival tagged ‘Odun Oba’ in Ikere Ekiti yesterday. The festival was a celebration of the town’s monarch, Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Alagbado and the heritage of the people.

Ogunsakin, Bashorun of Ikere Ekiti, observed that the federal government “is doing its very best to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country. All the security apparatus are on their toes.

“The IG is equal to the task and doing his best to ensure safety of lives and property. Within a short period, insecurity will be a thing of the past. I urge Nigerians to be rest assured that insecurity will soon be a thing of the past.

“We are already going to community policing in the country. I am happy that there will soon be state policing. State policing ought to have been in place. But I am sure the federal government will bring it.

“The best way to solve the guerrilla war posing threat to peace and security in the country is to use state police. So, community policing should come first and state police should follow.”

The monarch, who appreciated the admirable achievement of the illustrious sons and daughters of the town, urged them “to allow unity and peace to reign. We must eschew hatred and bitterness in our politics.

“We cannot all be in one party, but our goals and objectives for Ikere must be for her progress. Therefore, we must keep that in mind regardless of party loyalty. May there be love and peace among us.

“While we commend families who are known for good deeds that have brought glory to Ikere kingdom, do not let your family be known to bring rebuke or shame to Ikere. Guide them to become professors, doctors, lawyers, and great achievers and not thugs and Yahoo fraudsters.”

He debunked the allegation that the death of a commercial driver in the town a few days ago was caused by a procession held by Ogoga, the monarch, saying the procession had already been concluded under police protection before news frittered in that the victim was killed.

He, therefore, urged the law enforcement agents to fish out the real persons behind the killing of the deceased, urging the populace to discountenance the reports that linked the tragic incident to his palace.