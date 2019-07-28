Ex-Agitators Seeks Review of Amnesty Programme

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A coalition of Niger Delta Ex-agitators under the auspice of Creek Dragons has called for a review of the programme, saying it has become imperative because the programme has lost its focus.

In a statement by its National President, Freedom Adowei, the coalition urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

According to the statement, only the removal of the programme coordinator will save the region from another round of violent agitation.

It said Dokubo “is alien to the Niger Delta struggle. His removal from the office will be better for the amnesty program to be reviewed and move forward by achieving its aims and objectives.

It alleged that the entire amnesty programme “has become a caricature and heading to nowhere with the current coordinator at the helms of affairs.

“Dokubo must be removed to maintain the fragile peace that is existing in the region. The inefficiency of the amnesty boss has made genuine ex-agitators strangers to the programme while strangers are now owners of the program.

“We need people that understand the core issues of the programme and people that are in constant touch with the ex-agitators. It is a pitiable situation that Dokubo’s activities have completely messed up the program” the statement said.

It added that the ex-agitators “will not continue to tolerate such pattern of leadership from Dokubo,” adding that some strange elements had hijacked the entire programme.

“The mandate for which the Amnesty Programme was established remained unknown to Dokubo, hence, abused become rampant under his leadership.

“The presidential Amnesty Programme which commenced July 11, 2009 was initially aimed to rehabilitate Niger Delta militants who had engaged in the armed struggle for a better deal in the nation’s oil gains by giving them the needed training and meaningful empowerment but now the reverse is the case”, it added.

Effort to speak Dokubo’s media aide, Bassy Ganagana proved abortive. He neither answered his calls nor responded THISDAY’s inquiries through text messages.