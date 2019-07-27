Bush Clearing to Flush Out Kidnappers

In order to flush out criminals hiding in bushes and forests, the Edo State Government and the Police Command in the state have mandated Chairmen of the 18 local government areas in the state to replicate the ongoing bush clearing along federal highways in their domains. Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said yesterday that the strategy to clear road sides of bushes had engendered confidence in the minds of travellers and drivers plying the Benin-Lagos road. “At the state level, we are clearing bushes on the highways in partnership with the Edo State Police Command and local government chairmen have been mandated to carry out similar exercise on road sides in their domains, in partnership with heads of divisional police formations. We are of the firm belief that a mix of strategies, including the clearing of the bushes on road sides would reduce the incidence of herdsmen attacks and kidnappings,” Osagie said. The governor’s aide explained that the bush clearing initiative was a response to the nefarious activities of criminals perpetuated in the thick bushes on the highways in the state.

He noted: “Our plan is to cascade this initiative to the local councils and rid our roads of criminals. We appeal to village and community heads to mobilise youths in their areas to clear bushes on road sides in their communities.”