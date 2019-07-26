Senate Screens Malami, Sirika, to Reconvene by 4pm

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Friday screened two additional ministerial nominees, bringing to 26 the total number of nominees screened so far in the last three days by the upper chamber.

Those screened from 10.50am and 12.10pm were former Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, SAN, from Kebbi state and his Aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika (Katsina).

While Malami was asked some probing questions by some Senators, Sirika enjoyed the privilege of ‘bow and go’ having served as a former member of the House of Representatives and ex-Senator.

The third nominee, Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), was not immediately available when the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, asked that he be ushered into the red chambers which prompted him to adjourn the plenary for lunch break.

The screening is expected to resume at 4pm when some of the remaining 17 nominees will be screened.