Baddy Oosha Drops New Single for Upcoming EP

For someone who doesn’t see himself as a full-fledged musician, Baddy Oosha born Badmus Akeem is certainly keeping the pressure on the pulse of the street music as he is back with another single ‘Idan’. ‘Idan’ means miracle in Yoruba. The song is coming a week after the release of the single ‘911’ which has become an instant hit on various music platforms like iTunes, Boomplay, Appstore and Google Play.

While he featured Small Doctor and Qdot on ‘911’, it is CDQ that jumped on ‘Idan’. The new track is mixed and mastered by Superbrainbeats while ‘911’ was done by Drumphase, with both being supported by the singer’s Dubai-based Oosha Empire company. Both singles are part of his soon-to-be released 7-track EP titled ‘Street’ set for August 2 release.

Much like the preceding single that is full of energy, mimes, street swag and language, ‘Idan’ is a bit of an upgrade spruced with street flavour, message and melodious beat sure to make it favourite on any kind of playlist.

Over the years, Oosha has discovered many faceless talents and transformed them into a force to reckon with in the industry. Fondly referred to as ‘Daddy Street’, he’s been instrumental to the success of many popular street artistes ruling the scene

He considers himself a jack of all trades having featured in some Nollywood flicks including ‘Alakada Reloaded’

Today, the artiste has over 10 singles to his credit. After his debut single ‘Esemi’ in 2014, he has gone to record hits like ‘Timbalowo, ‘Angeli, ‘Oga’, ‘Talon Shaye and many more. Next on his agenda is the EP ‘Street’.