APGA Expels Dissident Members over Fresh Litigation

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expelled all members who went to court against it without first exhausting the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Ike Oye, who addressed party leaders at a special retreat organised for newly elected officers, explained that the expulsion of those that recently took the party to court without observing the APGA’s internal due process was in compliance with the constitution of the party.

He said: “We had to enforce discipline where necessary to uphold the unity and health of the party. Those who deliberately violated the constitutional provisions for settling internal disputes by taking the party to court were expelled to prevent a return to the judicial rascality that almost destroyed the party in the in the past”.

Those affected by the expulsion include Edozie Njoku and Mic Adams who were laying claim to the national chairman and secretary seats of the party respectively.

Oye said that Section 2 of 2019 constitution of APGA made it clear that no one should file a court case against the party without first exhausting the party’s disputes resolution mechanisms.

He also said that based on the provisions of the APGA’s new constitution,which was recently approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC), “any one that takes the party to court in violation of the constitution will automatically lose his/her membership of the party.”

Oye further stated that the party has approved the dissolution of its Imo State Executive Committee over allegations of gross misconduct in a bid to instill discipline and sanity within its fold.

Oye denied engaging in any unwholesome practice, as being peddled by his detractors, when confronted with the allegations of extortion of aspirants leveled against the leadership of the party.

He, however, said that some of those designated by the party to organise primary elections might have connived with some dubious politicians to try and undermine the transparent process.

He warned that henceforth any party member found to have engaged in unwholesome practices would be severely punished and expelled.

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, described APGA as an emerging alternative national party that has the character and capacity to drive genuine development of the country.

Obiano said: “The national leadership of our party has maintained the highest sense of responsibility, vision and objective principles and at same time, you have not allowed unbridled distractions and undue sentiments to distort your sense of duty, vision and objective principles as political family”.