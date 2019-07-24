Tribunal Dismisses PDM’s Petition against Buhari

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The dismissal was sequel to a formal application for withdrawal by candidate of the PDM in the last presidential election, Aminchi Habu.

The tribunal had last week adjourned to today, Wednesday, July 24, for commencement of hearing in the PDM’s petition after dismissing a similar application filed and argued last week by the PDM’s National Chairman, Frank Igwebuike.

However when the matter was called, Wednesday, counsel to the presidential candidate, Aliu Lemu, informed the tribunal of an application filed on July 23, seeking the withdrawal of their petition against the election of President Buhari.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC), Yunus Usman SAN, that of President Buhari, Yusuf Alli, and the APC did not oppose the withdrawal.

Consequently, Tribunal chairman, Mohammed Garba, granted the application and dismissed the petition.

Habu and his party, PDM, had in their petition number CA/PEPT/ 04/2019 filed on March 19, 2019 sought the nullification of the February 23 presidential poll on grounds that they were excluded from participating in the election.

Details later. ..