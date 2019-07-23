House in Rowdy Session over El-Zakzaky

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives was thrown into a rowdy session Tuesday when lawmakers were divided on whether the federal government should release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (aka Shiite), Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky.

The House quickly adopted a motion to go into executive session to resolve the matter.

The lawmakers however adopted a motion to invite security and service chiefs to shed more light on the sustained violent protests by Shi’ites members in Abuja.

The debate on the need to release the Muslim cleric who has been in DSS custody since 2015 started after a lawmaker moved a motion in that regard.

In his prayer, Hon. Haman Hembe asked the federal government to obey various court orders to release El-Zakzaky.

Details later…..