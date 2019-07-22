Shell Increases Presence in Delta State

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The federal government in 2018 received a total of N242.4 billion from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Nigeria.

This is just as the Niger Delta Development Commission(NNDC) also got about N15 billion, just as the major oil company disclosed its increasing presence in Delta State.

These facts were contained in Shell in Nigeria briefing notes presented to journalists in Warri by a team, led by the Head, Government Relations(West), Mr. Alaye Dokubo on behalf of SPDC General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli

According to the note, Shell companies in Nigeria awarded contracts worth N393.9 billion to Nigerian companies during the period and spent N17.03 billion on social investment projects

Weli, enumerated ongoing projects and social investment schemes in Delta state, particularly its operations at Forcados, the Sea Eagle Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, 19 Producing Fields within four Production Nodes and several gas projects.

“SPDC JV has strong commitment to the development of Delta State and Nigeria through its delivery of positive social outcomes and strong relationships with stakeholders and communities to support business growth and social license to operate”, Weli said.

He said the company’s ongoing projects, which included Forcados Yokri Integrated, Southern Swamp Associated Gas Solution, Escravos NGC and Otumara Associated Gas Gathering, point to growth in its business in Delta State.

Weli, urged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to make concerted efforts to curb the incessant vandalism of crude oil-bearing pipelines, highlighting the danger of continuous sabotage to people and environment in the region.

“While the SPDC JV develops its assets and facilities, it also implements several development projects for host communities, covering economic empowerment, human capital development and provision of social infrastructure”, he said.

Weli said, “As evidence of our commitment to Delta State, in 2018, SPDC JV spent more than N390 million on development projects in Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) clusters on roads, schools, town halls and markets, award of secondary school and university scholarships as well as microcredit programmes for small businesses.”

Since 2013, 174 youths from Delta State have benefited from the special Regional Shell LiveWIRE programme, a scheme that enables young entrepreneurs turn ideas into viable businesses. Each year, Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria provides training and finance for talented young entrepreneurs to set up and grow their businesses and, in 2018, SPDC JV awarded N108 million as startup grants to beneficiaries.