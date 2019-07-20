PGA @ 50 Set to Reposition Golf in Nigeria 

As part of activities to celebrate of its 50th anniversary, the Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria (PGAN), with the theme, ‘Advancing Golf Professionalism’, on Friday at the Golf View Hotel and Suites, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, unveiled seven of its members for the Hall of Fame.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the occasion, General Manager, PGA, Mike Alika, said the Hall of Fame award would be an annual event as a way of encouraging members that have served the association creditably well and have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the association, and also as a way of raising bar for members.

Those that were awarded are Patrick Okpomo, Lateef Lasisi, Tony Uduimo, Andrew Oche Udoh, Peter Akakasiaka, Festus Makalemi and Samson Lawal.

According to the Chairman of Seventh Sport International Limited, the marketer that will be driving everything happening at PGA, Mr. Daisi Olotu, PGA will be having at least one quality tournament every month, with the aim of producing seasoned golfers in the mold of Tiger Woods.

Meanwhile, the PGA first tournament to mark its 50th anniversary will begin on August 19th to 25th at the Ibom hotel and golf resort, Akwa Ibom State, while two other tournaments would be organized before the year runs out.