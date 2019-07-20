A&A Tower Projects affordable Offers at Eko Atlantic 

In the Ocean Front district of the new coastal city EkoAtlantic, Lagos Nigeria – renowned property development company Arkland Properties & Investment Company Limited and Real Estate firm Amlad Group have joined forces for the construction of A&A Tower, a stunning piece of architecture designed by renowned Turkish architect , Atilla Ilhan.

From the very foundation, design, construction, operation and maintenance, A&A Tower is a structure that is environmentally responsible and resource efficient throughout its life-cycle. Future residents of the mixed-use development will be immersed in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and the state of the art furnishings throughout the building. A&A Tower comprises dual level penthouses, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments, high quality office spaces, and well-designed retail spaces with mezzanine floors. All of this is available at favourable pricing in comparison to other properties in Eko Atlantic, as buyers also have the option topurchase via multiple flexible instalment payment plans.

Those at the helm of the development of A&A Tower are thrilled to be joining the illustrious group of developers contributing to the growth of Eko Atlantic, the coastal city being built adjacent to Victoria Island.

This new city has evolved rapidly from a visionary design concept into a technological reality. Infrastructural road works and underground surface drainage pipes are already laid along major routes across the new city.

All bridges in Phase one and two of the project have been completed. And the Great Wall of Lagos sea revetment, which is being built more than two kilometresoffshore at eight-and-a-half metres above sea level, has surpassed six kilometres in length and is now protecting over 6 million square metres of Eko Atlantic and Victoria Island.

Across Eko Atlantic, independent reliable electricity, advanced fibre optic telecoms, and clean water utility services are already installed below street level. With the foundations in place, this magnificent engineering and technological city is now rising.

With its past projects Arkland Properties has earned its reputation for completing and selling out projects in good time without forgoing their standards of excellence. Jide Olumodimu, MD/CEO of Arkland Properties and Investment Co. Ltd, commenting on the project, “A&A Tower is our biggest and most exciting project yet! With 98 units in this building we look forward to contributing positively to the Nigeria’s current housing crisis by providing viable property solutions. The course being set with ongoing projects at EkoAtlantic is one that acknowledges Nigeria’s role as one of the World’s fastest growing economies and we are proud to be contributing to this venture.”