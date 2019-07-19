Social Club Donates to Less Privileged

Ayodeji Ake

The Exclusive Eminent Family (EEF), a social club recently took cash donation to the less privileged at St. Monica’s Orphanage home, Lagos.

Speaking during the visitation to the orphanage home recently, the President EEF, Mrs. Nkeiru Okoye noted that the group is bent to give to the society as it social interventions.

“You can say Exclusive Eminent Family is a nongovernmental orgainsation to help the less privileged in the society. It’s a social club with the mandate to assist the down trodden.

“In line with our mandate to assist the less privileged in the society informed our visitation. We have a membership pool of people of like minds who pulled resources together periodically

“We are not saying the government is not doing much rather it’s overwhelmed by its responsibility hence we have to fill in the gap in our own little way by helping out with what we can. I must also thank members of EEF for their contributions and support and also our financial partners who share in our vision” she said.

In reciprocation, St. Monica’s Orphanage in an appreciation letter signed by Sr-In-Charge, Rev. SR. Okonta Evelyn Mario, commended the group for its charity activity and visitation.

Excerpts from the letter read thus: “I greet you in the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ. May His peace consistency abide with us all the days of our lives. Amen. On behalf of the entire children of St. Monica’s Orphanage, Iju, Lagos. I write to register our sincere thanks to you for your interest in the less privileged children of our society, especially in our home.”