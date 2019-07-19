Lagoon Hospitals Unveils New Equipment

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of efforts to continue providing superior healthcare services and reduce medical tourism, the Lagoon Hospitals has unveiled its recently acquired state-of-the art equipment as well as new medical services.

The Chief Medical Director, Lagoon Hospitals, Dr. Jimi Coker, during his opening remarks at the event said that in order to utilise the latest technology hospital thought it was vital to make significant investments in its critical care unit – urology, neurosurgery and renal services – at its Ikoyi office.

According to him, the choice to invest in the new technologies was born out of the need to fill the gaps within the countries health care sector.

Coker explained, “Some of the latest equipment unveiled include the Holmium Laser machine and accessories for the minimally invasive treatment of kidney and ureteric stones, along with latest equipment in the treatment of an enlarged prostrate condition like the bipolar prostate resectoscope, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“This is a strategic decision by our hospital with the aim to reduce medical tourism.

“Our Kinevo 900 advanced operating neurosurgical microscope, also first of its kind in Nigeria, enables minimally invasive treatment of brain aneurysm and tumours along with spinal surgeries.

“Following the relocation of our specialist services from Apapa to Ikoyi, we have expanded our critical care unit to 12 beds, which will provide multidisciplinary care for critically ill patients leveraging on the services of experienced intensive care physicians, surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists.

“To compliment these acute services, we have also established a dialysis unit for the treatment of kidney failure. These services will be carried out by skilled clinicians with several decades of international and local experience.”

Also speaking at the event, the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, DR. Titilayo Goncalves, said, “There is no doubt that the establishment of this facility is a step in the right direction as it is geared towards reducing medical tourism and making significant investment in latest medical technology so as to offer first class health care services.

“It is commendable that Lagoon Hospitals has put in place this world class critical care and advanced Urology services which would provide health services such as, Holmium laser for advance care of the kidney and bladder along with keyhole equipment for the management of prostrate problems, Kinevo 900 operating microscope for Neurovascular surgery, minimally invasive surgery for skull base lesions, dialysis center and an expanded intensive care unit fully kitted.

“The government on its part would not relent in giving maximum support to the private sector in any form of technological advancement that would add value to the health sector.

“The state government is currently developing modern technology to tackle challenges hindering best practices in the health sector as this is the way to go for a mega city with a large population of people with multi ethnic and multi religious background.”